Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 107,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE NAZ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,603. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

