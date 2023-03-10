Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NXC opened at $13.27 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

