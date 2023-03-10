NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5 %

NVDA stock opened at $235.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.85. The firm has a market cap of $581.98 billion, a PE ratio of 134.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.14.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

