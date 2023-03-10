Nvwm LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1,995.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,576 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,051,000 after buying an additional 3,632,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,003,000 after buying an additional 338,942 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,199,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,210,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,536,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,530,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 63,840,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,334,931. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

