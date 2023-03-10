Nvwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.47. The company had a trading volume of 725,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,199. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

