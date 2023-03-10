Nvwm LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nvwm LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.20. 7,691,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,415. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

