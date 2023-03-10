Nvwm LLC Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $18.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,183.52. 361,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,101.72 and a 200 day moving average of $963.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,275.82.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,305.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

