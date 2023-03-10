Nvwm LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 85,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 23,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.00. 6,625,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,512,089. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $110.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.15.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

