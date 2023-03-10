Nvwm LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,924,017,000 after purchasing an additional 72,552 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after acquiring an additional 686,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,436,000 after acquiring an additional 267,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after acquiring an additional 470,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after acquiring an additional 578,564 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.16. The stock had a trading volume of 261,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.10. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.