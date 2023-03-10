Nvwm LLC Purchases 278 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0 %

HD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,685. The stock has a market cap of $294.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

