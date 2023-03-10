Nvwm LLC Sells 213 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

V stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.47. 2,920,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542,638. The stock has a market cap of $410.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.84.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.