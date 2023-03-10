Nvwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,505. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

