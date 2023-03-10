NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 983.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of NXP Semiconductors worth $45,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXPI opened at $179.83 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

