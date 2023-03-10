Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $57.12 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $286.55 million and approximately $57.12 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.63 or 0.07055025 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00074037 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00027869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00054787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04883025 USD and is down -7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $45,734,914.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.