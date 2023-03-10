Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.05% from the stock’s previous close.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.72.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.3 %

OXY stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

