Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65), Yahoo Finance reports.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

OLMA stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $152.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 653.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 557,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 38,802 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 875.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 252,181 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

