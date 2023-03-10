Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65), Yahoo Finance reports.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of OLMA stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OLMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
About Olema Pharmaceuticals
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)
