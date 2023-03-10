Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65), Yahoo Finance reports.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 557,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 875.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 252,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 445,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 228,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

