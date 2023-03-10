Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.97. 763,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,900. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $179.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.96.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

