Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,398 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.4 %

GLD traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $172.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,238,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,114. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $186.10.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.