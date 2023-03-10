Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Short Interest Update

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Performance

Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock remained flat at $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,891. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.43. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.71.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry, brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry, inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry, links and head caps for the military sector, and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

