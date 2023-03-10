Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Short Interest Update

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Performance
Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock remained flat at $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,891. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.43. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.71.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile
