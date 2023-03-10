Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Stock Price Down 5.9%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 71,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 16,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

Insider Transactions at Oncology Institute

In other news, COO Matthew P. Miller bought 73,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 175,325 shares in the company, valued at $166,558.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

