ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) PT Lowered to $12.00

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STKS. Wedbush lowered ONE Group Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of STKS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 117,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $267.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.23. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal acquired 5,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,470.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,212,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,114,548.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter worth $70,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 43.7% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 649,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 197,608 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

