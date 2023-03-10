Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $8.56

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $9.00. Opera shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 80,459 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Opera Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Opera Announces Dividend

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $96.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Opera by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Opera by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

