OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 5.1% After Insider Buying Activity

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 2,108,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,224,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Specifically, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. bought 14,285,714 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,999,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. bought 14,285,714 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,999,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,000,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,831,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,801,398.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday.

OPKO Health Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,334,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.