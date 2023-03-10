Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.75. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BJ. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.19.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,592,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,050,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $1,637,601. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

