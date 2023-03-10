Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.0275

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $79.12 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbs

Orbs was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.

Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.

Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

