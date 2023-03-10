Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Trading 4% Higher

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

