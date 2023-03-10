OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) EVP Sells $150,626.63 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,421 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $150,626.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,928.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
OrthoPediatrics Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of KIDS opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $926.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,344.11 and a beta of 0.91. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $60.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KIDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.
OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.
