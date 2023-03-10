Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $56.00.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Ovintiv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.11.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ovintiv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 5.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.