Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Cap of $9.99 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and $290,179.64 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,631.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00356308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016681 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00667056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00085910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.42 or 0.00554584 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,227,853 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

