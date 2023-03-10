Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

