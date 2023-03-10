PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Plans Dividend of GBX 10.76

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.76 ($0.13) per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PAGE opened at GBX 470.60 ($5.66) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 940.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 461.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 442.37. PageGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 356.80 ($4.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 521.50 ($6.27).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAGE shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.22) target price on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.34) target price on shares of PageGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

