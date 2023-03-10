Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Palomar worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,959,000 after acquiring an additional 182,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Palomar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,240,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,033,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Palomar by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,633,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palomar Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLMR. Barclays raised their price target on Palomar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Palomar in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $59.11 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.06.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

