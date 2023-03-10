Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Gap Up to $15.22

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.22, but opened at $15.56. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 373,171 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -24.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.