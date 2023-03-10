Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $510.75

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 510.75 ($6.14) and traded as high as GBX 605 ($7.28). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 579 ($6.96), with a volume of 767,899 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on PAG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.94) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 500 ($6.01) to GBX 575 ($6.91) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 585.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 511.69. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,336 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 556 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £18,548.16 ($22,304.18). In related news, insider Richard Woodman sold 12,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.02), for a total transaction of £72,737.20 ($87,466.57). 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.
