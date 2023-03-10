Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $510.75

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 510.75 ($6.14) and traded as high as GBX 605 ($7.28). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 579 ($6.96), with a volume of 767,899 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.94) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 500 ($6.01) to GBX 575 ($6.91) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 585.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 511.69. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a GBX 19.20 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,301.59%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,336 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 556 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £18,548.16 ($22,304.18). In related news, insider Richard Woodman sold 12,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.02), for a total transaction of £72,737.20 ($87,466.57). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 556 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £18,548.16 ($22,304.18). 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

