Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $510.75

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 510.75 ($6.14) and traded as high as GBX 605 ($7.28). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 579 ($6.96), with a volume of 767,899 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.94) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 500 ($6.01) to GBX 575 ($6.91) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 585.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 511.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a GBX 19.20 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,301.59%.

In other news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.06), for a total value of £41,090 ($49,410.77). In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £41,090 ($49,410.77). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 556 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £18,548.16 ($22,304.18). 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

