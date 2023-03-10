Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

PXT stock traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$24.90. 531,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,668. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$17.81 and a 1-year high of C$30.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total value of C$354,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,380,779.10. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

