Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.58% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.
Parex Resources Price Performance
PXT stock traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$24.90. 531,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,668. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$17.81 and a 1-year high of C$30.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Parex Resources
About Parex Resources
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Stories
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.