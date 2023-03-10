Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Park Aerospace Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. Park Aerospace has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,247,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after buying an additional 135,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 851,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

