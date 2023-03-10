Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PKI opened at C$29.92 on Monday. Parkland has a one year low of C$24.25 and a one year high of C$39.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 77.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

About Parkland

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$864,648.20. Corporate insiders own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.