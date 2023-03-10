Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Update

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the February 13th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSYTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems Price Performance

PSYTF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 3,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,820. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.