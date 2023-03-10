Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pason Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.60.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems Price Performance

Pason Systems stock opened at C$12.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$12.05 and a 52-week high of C$17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.86.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$74,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$676,200. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pason Systems

(Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.