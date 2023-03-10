Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,398,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 2,576,701 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $6.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYO. Citigroup raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.

In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,322 shares in the company, valued at $948,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,195,185 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 397.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 726,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

