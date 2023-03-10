PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 247.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 93.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 284.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $75.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

