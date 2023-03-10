Peel Hunt Lowers Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) to Hold

Peel Hunt cut shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($5.89) to GBX 602 ($7.24) in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Rightmove from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($5.89) to GBX 510 ($6.13) in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 497 ($5.98) to GBX 590 ($7.09) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $582.40.

Rightmove stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

