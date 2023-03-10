Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Permanent TSB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

Permanent TSB Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

Recommended Stories

