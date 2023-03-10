Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Permanent TSB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Permanent TSB Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.
About Permanent TSB Group
Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permanent TSB Group (ILPMF)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.