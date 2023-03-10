Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of PR opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

