Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
Permian Resources Price Performance
Shares of PR opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25.
Insider Activity at Permian Resources
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permian Resources (PR)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.