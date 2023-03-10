Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.