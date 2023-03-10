Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. 7,246,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,820,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $223.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

