Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.82. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 20,600 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $23.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; and Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

