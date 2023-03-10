Philcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $244.61 Million (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Philcoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Philcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $403,060.61 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

